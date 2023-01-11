Jinder Mahal Returns At NXT New Year’s Evil 2023, Takes Out The Creed Brothers (Video)

“The Modern Day Maharaja” is back.

During the NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 themed-event on Tuesday night, Jinder Mahal returned to the NXT Universe.

Mahal showed up during the originally scheduled bout between Indus Sher and The Creed Brothers. Mahal turned up when Veer failed to show up and Sanga offered to fight Julius and Brutus Creed in a handicap match.

When The Creed Brothers were reacting to the challenge for a two-on-one bout in their favor, they were blindsided from behind with an attack from the former WWE Champion.

He would later go on to defeat Julius Creed in singles action in the co-main event of the show.

Check out video footage of Jinder Mahal’s surprise return at NXT New Year’s Evil 2023 via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official WWE Twitter feed.