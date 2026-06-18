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John Cena Reveals What He Misses About Wrestling Since Retiring From WWE

By
Matt Boone
-
John Cena
John Cena | WWE

John Cena appeared this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While on the show, Cena opened up about life after retirement and what he misses most about performing in front of WWE fans.

Fallon asked whether he misses the physical side of wrestling, leading to Cena quickly making it clear that he does not.

“No,” Cena said. “What I miss is the audience, the energy that I feel when you come through the curtain.”

He does miss something though.

“I miss this stuff [the fans cheering for him],” he continued. “I had to walk away because I can’t get body-slammed anymore. It was time. Yes, indeed.”

Watch John Cena on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via the YouTube player embedded below.

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