John Hennigan Crowned New MLW National Openweight Champion (Video)

Your new MLW National Openweight Champion is John Hennigan.

Hennigan defeated Davey Richards to win the MLW National Openweight Title on Tuesday’s MLW Underground episode on REELZ. This match was recorded on January 7 during the Blood & Thunder event.

Cesar Duran, Hennigan’s manager, and his wife, inaugural MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship Taya Valkyrie, interfered in the match’s controversial finish.

This is Hennigan’s first MLW title reign. On June 23, 2022, Richards defeated Alex Kane at the Battle Riot IV tapings to become the third champion. Richards’ reign lasted 103 days because the match didn’t air until November 17.

