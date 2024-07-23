Video: Zelina Vega Comments On “#PushZelina” Movement On X

Zelina Vega appeared on this week’s episode of Raw Talk after pulling off a victory over Zoey Stark on the July 22 episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI.

“I think that’s exactly it. I am a threat,” she said. “They know that. Just like Dominik [Mysterio] knew that when he got involved in my championship match against Liv [Morgan]. He knew that if he didn’t get involved, I would be standing here as champion. That’s a dream that I’m not giving up on.”

Vega continued, “The WWE Universe has never given up on me,” she said. “I’ve been trending now for five days because they are so ready for a change. Just like I am. It’s time that I start proving myself right, shutting people up, but most of all, proving the WWE Universe right as well.”

(H/T: Fightful.com)