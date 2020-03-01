John Morrison Gets High Praise From WWE Legend

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave some high praise to John Morrison…

“[they] Made him the tag team champion, put him right back in the mix and that’s what you need to do with someone like Morrison. Because, honestly, John Morrison, he’s not a sideline player. He’s not a guy you want to bring in off the bench. He’s the guy you want to keep in rotation, keep him in the game, you know. Keep him warm, keep him hot.”

“This guy, you look at him, you know from from day one. He’s always had that, that one thing man he always had stop star potential. He always had that, what would that ‘je ne sais quoi.’ The ‘IT’ factor you know what I mean? But yeah, man. He always had ‘it.’”