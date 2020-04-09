Johnny Gargano Continues To Taunt Tommaso Ciampa, Displays His Protective Cup In Trophy Case

Johnny Gargano continues to taunt Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter after winning last night’s WWE NXT main event on the USA Network.

As noted, the finish saw wife Candice LeRae come back into the ring and kick her husband with a low blow because she hated what he had turned into during the feud with his former DIY partner. LeRae ended up coming back in and kicking Ciampa from behind with another low blow, and then it was revealed that Gargano was wearing a protective cup that she had handed him when she dropped him off earlier in the night.

As seen in the tweet below, Gargano placed the protective cup in his trophy case. The cup now sits with Gargano’s NXT Year-End Awards, his NXT Title belt, NXT North American Title belt, and NXT Tag Team Title belt.

He wrote, “Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG [yellow heart]”

For those who missed it, Gargano also tweeted a photo of he and LeRae after the match.

He wrote, “… and WE lived happily ever after. THE END. – J+C [yellow heart emoji]”

You can see both Gargano tweets below:

Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. – JG 💛 pic.twitter.com/KWrb33ZLXX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 9, 2020