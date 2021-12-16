Johnny Gargano Wants To Wrestle Kenny Omega

Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano says one of his dream opponents is AEW star Kenny Omega.

Gargano launched his new Twitch channel on Tuesday night and answered several fan questions. One fan asked for his thoughts on Omega.

“I think Kenny is one of, if not the, best wrestler in the world currently. So, I know that’s a dream match for a lot of people, me and Kenny, and it’s a dream match for me, too. So, who knows what can happen one day,” Gargano said.

Gargano and Omega have never wrestled, so a potential match in AEW would be their first meeting.

Gargano is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired last week. There is no word on if he has had any talks with AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano’s post-WWE plans.