Jon Moxley Defeats CM Punk to Become the Unified AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley won a short lived match against CM Punk tonight on AEW Dynamite to win the Undisputed AEW World Championship.

Punk appeared to have suffered an injury to the foot that had previously undergone surgical repair just minutes into the match. Moxley launched an attack, landing two Death Riders to pin Punk and unify the titles. As Moxley celebrated his title victory, medical personnel were sent out to treat Punk.

Punk was then seen on camera being assisted to the backstage area.

