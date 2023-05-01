Jon Moxley Returning To NJPW For Resurgence On May 21

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley has been added to the upcoming NJPW Strong Resurgence event in Long Beach, California on May 21st.
BREAKING!
A huge addition to Resurgence May 21!
JON MOXLEY will be in action in Long Beach!
TICKETS: https://t.co/iZXSHF5Ecm#njresurgence #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/k9tbZiAxyd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2023
Moxley’s last NJPW appearance was back in October 2022 in New York at the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.
As of this writing, an opponent has not yet been named for Jon Moxley for Resurgence.
Here is the updated lineup for NJPW STRONG Resurgence on May 21st:
- #1 Contender for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semifinal: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
- NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal: Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo
- NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné or Stephanie Vaquer vs. Willow Nightingale or Momo Kohgo
- Jon Moxley vs. TBA