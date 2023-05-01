Jon Moxley Returning To NJPW For Resurgence On May 21

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley has been added to the upcoming NJPW Strong Resurgence event in Long Beach, California on May 21st.

Moxley’s last NJPW appearance was back in October 2022 in New York at the Night Before Rumble on 44th Street.

As of this writing, an opponent has not yet been named for Jon Moxley for Resurgence.

Here is the updated lineup for NJPW STRONG Resurgence on May 21st: