Juice Robinson Pulled From AEW Continental Classic, Replacement Announced

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star and Bang Bang Gang’s Juice Robinson is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury he suffered in his first-round match against Will Ospreay in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. He had to get some X-rays, but the company was still waiting for the results.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that Robinson had been pulled from the Continental Classic and would be replaced by the high-flying rising star Komander.

Khan wrote, “Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic.

Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world’s very best, high flying rising star @KomandercrMX will join the field as Gold League first alternate, + the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly.”

You can check out Khan’s post below.