Kamille Comments On Not Being Mentioned In Debates About Top Women’s Wrestling Stars

Kamille recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her year-long run as NWA Women’s Champion, not being in the debate about top women’s champions in the business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her year-long reign as NWA World Women’s Champion: “It’s meant a lot [one-year reign as NWA World Women’s Champion]. I feel like I’ve come into my own this past year, a little over a year and really kind of shown everybody what I’m made of because when I first won the title, I had only had a few matches with the NWA at that point so, ever since then, I’ve really grown as a performer, as a wrestler, as a talker, just everything so it’s been an incredible year.”

On not being in conversations about the top women’s champions in wrestling: “I’m not ever in the talks, even though I’m the longest reigning champion right now there is, with the Deonna Purrazzos, Thunder Rosa, Taya [Valkyrie], even though I’ve literally beat all those people and so it’s like is that because I came onto the scene as just a manager? I don’t know. So that’s also an interesting thing to kind of think about and people need to realize, okay, I am a wrestler now and a very legit one at that.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com.