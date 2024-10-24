Karrion Kross Reveals Scrapped Snoop Dogg Interaction At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including the interaction he wanted to have with music legend and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg during his match at WrestleMania 40, but he ultimately decided against it.

Kross said, “The day before at SmackDown, I was told about that. The very first thing I thought was, ‘I’m going to attack Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, and I’m going to look at Snoop Dogg with the can (of Gin & Juice) and go ‘Bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay,’ and see how much heat I could get. Then, I thought that would ruin the entire match, so I decided not to do it.”

