Kazuchika Okada Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kazuchika Okada has been crowned the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Okada defeated Jay White in the main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Okada finished the match with a Bladerunner and The Rainmaker. Shingo Takagi interrupted Okada’s celebration after the match to issue a challenge for the title. Following the segment, Okada ended the show with a promo in which he thanked the fans and the late WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend Antonio Inoki.

Okada is in his second reign as champion. White defeated Okada to win the strap on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event. During his first reign, White held the title for 206 recognized days.

Complete NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 results are available by clicking here. Several highlights from the title change at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan are included below:

You can't beat Okada ¡¡¡ Palabras que el día de hoy Jay White aprendió después de su lucha en el Wrestle Kingdom 17 de NJPW, Kazuchika Okada una vez más se convierte en el campeón máximo IWGP después de un combate muy físico … #wk17 pic.twitter.com/yUoxrBfj4w — Rincón Destructor (@RinconDistroyer) January 4, 2023

Kazuchika Okada vence a Jay White y gana el Campeonato Peso Pesado IWGP. Muy buen combate para cerrar el evento. No era nada fácil luchar después del Ospreay vs. Omega y creo que estuvieron a la altura. #njWK17 pic.twitter.com/soNCdrEByW — Rox de 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@Roxenato) January 4, 2023

¡NUEVAMENTE EN LA CIMA! 🤩 En el combate estelar de Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kazuchika Okada derrota a Jay White para convertirse en campeón peso pesado de IWGP por séptima vez. #wk17 #NJPW pic.twitter.com/aDEtYqK2ZJ — Mente Geek (@somosmentegeek) January 4, 2023