Kazuchika Okada Crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kazuchika Okada has been crowned the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Okada defeated Jay White in the main event of Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Okada finished the match with a Bladerunner and The Rainmaker. Shingo Takagi interrupted Okada’s celebration after the match to issue a challenge for the title. Following the segment, Okada ended the show with a promo in which he thanked the fans and the late WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend Antonio Inoki.

Okada is in his second reign as champion. White defeated Okada to win the strap on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event. During his first reign, White held the title for 206 recognized days.

Complete NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 results are available by clicking here. Several highlights from the title change at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan are included below:

