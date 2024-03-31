Kenny Omega Names His Favorite Tag Team Of All Time

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to his stream on Twitch to talk about a number of topics including why “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig made him think differently about singles wrestling.

Omega said, “When I first started to kind of become like a ‘workrate’ guy where I really enjoyed more of what I saw in the ring than the storyline type stuff, he was my first ever ‘oh man this is what wrestling looks like when I’m really into a match.’ Not that I wasn’t into the matches before, I was into them in a different way.”

On his favorite tag teams:

“I loved the Legion of Doom, but my actual favorite tag team was The Rockers … and second place was the Hart Foundation easily.”