Kenny Omega Pulled From AAA Triplemania XXX Due to AEW Suspension

It has been revealed that Kenny Omega will not be appearing at the AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City show on October 15.

It was confirmed on Konnan’s ‘Keeping It 100’ podcast that Omega was supposed to headline the event; however, Omega is unable to do so as a result of the AEW suspension he is currently serving.

“Omega was gonna headline Triplemania and [AEW] won’t let him go,” Konnan said.

In addition, Konnan mentioned that Omega and Christopher Daniels, the head of talent relations for AEW, informed him that he would not be able to attend the event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, following a fight that occurred backstage at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event earlier this month, Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Ace Steel have been suspended from AEW. This was after Punk had ripped Colt Cabana, The Bucks, and Hangman Page.

Punk was stripped of the World Title and The Elite were stripped of the Trios Titles almost immediately after. A recent photograph taken of Omega in Japan reveals the bite mark that Omega allegedly received from Steel during the fight.

Matches announced for the October 15 show in Mexico City feature Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Hijo del Vikingo vs. an unknown opponent for the AAA Mega Championship, and Pagano vs. Cibernetico in a hair vs. hair match.

