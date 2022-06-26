Kenny Omega Ruled Out as Bryan Danielson’s Replacement at Forbidden Door

At tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, AEW and NJPW will deliver a stacked card. Fans will also be treated to a surprise when Zack Sabre Jr. meets a mystery opponent chosen by Bryan Danielson, who is currently out with an injury.

It has been suggested that it could be Cesaro or Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion will be in town for a few hours to sign autographs. Cesaro, on the other hand, has recently been training inside the squared circle.

Kenny Omega, who has been absent since November to recover from several injuries, has been ruled out as a possible surprise.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion stated that he will not be Sabre’s opponent at the show.

“I can safely say there is zero chance it will be me,” Omega said. “But the replacement is going to leave people very happy. I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately handpicked replacement by Bryan Danielson.”

Omega stated that he underwent five surgeries while away due to injuries accumulated over time. He wants to have a long career, so he took this time off to deal with the issues that have been bothering him.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Click here for the final card for tonight’s show.