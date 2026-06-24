Kevin Owens Announced For WWE NXT Great American Bash Weekend

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens will be making an appearance alongside Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio. They will be hosting the NXT Great American Bash tailgate and watch party outside the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this Sunday before the Premium Live Event (PLE).

Owens has been sidelined since the buildup to WrestleMania 41, when he had to withdraw from a match against Randy Orton due to a neck injury. However, he has been participating as a coach on season three of WWE LFG.

The NXT Great American Bash 2026 is scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center this Sunday, starting at 7 PM ET. The event will air live on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The tailgate and watch party will begin at 6 PM ET.