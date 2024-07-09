Konnan Addresses His Professional Issues With AEW President Tony Khan

AAA’s Konnan discussed professional issues with AEW President Tony Khan on his podcast.

Konnan mentioned how Khan pulled Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo from AAA Nocho de Campeones in late 2022 after another wrestler on the AEW roster contracted Covid-19 and Khan wanted Tay as a replacement.

Konnan stated, “Tony got really, really mad about this and I can’t even believe he got mad. I was thinking to myself, you’ve got so many girls but you’re going to use her.. okay. And then I said on the podcast, I go ‘some chick got (COVID)’ because I’m pretty sure he didn’t want me to say the name. And when he saw me, he goes, ‘What do you mean some chick?’ Like, oh give me a break, dude. So, would you rather have had me say the name?’ It’s not being disrespectful. If you say ‘chick’ I think they know what you mean. ‘Hey, that’s a hot chick,’ is that disrespectful?”

“We’ve been selling out everywhere. We don’t even need AEW, and they’re expensive and it’s hard to deal with them because they pull ’em out at the last minute. I see they haven’t had that problem with Arena Mexico. Whether he’s trying to stick it up… because I don’t put over his thing or he’s just having a good business relationship and it’s easier to work with them, I have no idea.”

“I’m going to be very vague with what I’m about to tell you and remember I said it today and very soon you’ll find out what I’m talking about, what comes around goes around. And when it happens, you’re going to go, ‘Okay, now I see what you’re talking about.’ So, have your little fun while you can.”



(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)