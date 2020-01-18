Konnan Gets Slapped By Wrestler Outside Impact Wrestling Tapings

During the Impact Wrestling tapings in Mexico City on Friday, there was an incident outside the building between Konnan and Mexican wrestling star Psicosis II (not the Psicosis of WCW fame) which turned physical. There was an argument between the two with Psicosis II yelling at Konnan and then slapping him. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, this was not a work.

Twitter account @Luchablog provided some back story on why there was a confrontation:

Last month, the second Psicosis (***NOT THE WCW ONE***) was asked why he isn't on AAA TV right now. He said it was a Konnan issue, wouldn't be back until Konnan was gone. Konnan fired back that if Psicosis was so deserving, why couldn't he get a job in another big place? pic.twitter.com/mumBT8RrlR — luchablog (@luchablog) January 18, 2020

Here is the footage of the incident: