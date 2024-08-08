Kota Ibushi Addresses His Upcoming DDT Match

AEW star Kota Ibushi took to his official Twitter (X) account to discuss a number of pro wrestling-related topics, including his upcoming match for DDT Pro-Wrestling and how the company granted him permission to compete in the match.

Ibushi wrote, “Ahhhhhh!! It’s been about 8 years. It feels nostalgic yet new. Akito-kun, Dino-san. I only have memories of both of them. And I never thought I would cross paths with Endo, who I had entrusted to him. I’ve got permission from AEW, so everything’s fine. Oh, young wrestlers, please be gentle with me. I think I’ll go at full power. Did he pick up the microphone at that time? Was it a coincidence? Was it inevitable?”

Ibushi is set to team with Danshoku Dieno and Akito against the team of Tetsuya Endo, Yuki Iino, and Yuya Koroku on Sunday, August 25th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

You can check out Ibushi’s post below.