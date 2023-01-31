Kota Ibushi Announced For Two Shows At GCW: The Collective 2023

A Japanese star is set to make his Game-Changer Wrestling debut during WrestleMania Week later this year.

On Tuesday, GCW announced that Kota Ibushi will make his promotional debut at GCW: The Collective 2023 in Los Angeles, California this coming March.

Ibushi will be working matches at two of the events included as part of the annual WrestleMania Week tradition, as he has been booked for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break shows on March 30 and March 31.

“KOTA IBUSHI returns to the ring and makes his GCW Debut at The Collective 2023 in Los Angeles,” the announcement from GCW began. “March 30 – 4PM (at) Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport [and] March 31 – 8PM [at] Joey Janela’s Spring Break.”

The announcement concluded, “Both events will stream LIVE on Fite TV.”

Check out the actual announcement via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official GCW Twitter feed.