Kyle O’Reilly Wasn’t Sure If He Would Be Able To Wrestle Again

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how he is not taking his current opportunity in the company for granted as he wasn’t sure if he would be able to wrestle again.

O’Reilly said, “I really just don’t want to take for granted the opportunity to wrestle in a mainstream company and even have matches again. That’s something I was never really sure if it was going to happen. The fact that I get to be back on the road and earning my living and get to wrestle, the only thing I’ve ever really been good at or can at least make a living doing, that’s the most important thing. Big matches and championships, I’m sure they’ll come as long as I stay the course. I’m not going to get too ahead of myself. One match at a time. I feel like every time I have a big match coming up, the pressure builds. No matter what it is, whether it’s the match on Collision with Bryan Keith or if it’s on pay-per-view with Roderick Strong, I’m going to treat it the same and give the best performance I can every single time. By doing so, hopefully championships and big matches will present themselves.”

You can check out O’Reilly’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)