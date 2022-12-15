Latest Details on WWE Changing Tuesday’s NXT Because of Mandy Rose

Since it was revealed that Mandy Rose is no longer under contract with WWE after the company released her on Wednesday, she has become a trending topic on social media.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE felt put in a difficult position due to the explicit content she was posting on her subscription service, which was outside of the parameters of her contract with the company. Rose was taken aback by the decision.

On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Rose lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. The match was originally planned to take place on January 10.

Dave Meltzer discussed Shawn Michaels’ changes to Tuesday’s show on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer said, “They switched the whole show around last night because they…there was a meeting and Matt Bloom brought to Shawn Michaels, told him what some of the stuff that she’s been putting on her subscription service is, and told Shawn what was there. Shawn’s immediate thing was, ‘We’ve got to get the title off of her immediately.’ Switched around the whole show, got the title off of.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)