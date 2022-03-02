Latest News On Johnny Gargano’s In-Ring Status

Former WWE star Johnny Gargano, who is currently a free agent, recently provided an e-mail address for potential appearances and business inquiries. Gargano wrote the following on Twitter regarding his in-ring status:

“The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing. When I’m ready to return to the ring.. I promise you’ll know! But for now.. I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I’ll be popping up at. And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I’ll be back 100%.. and we’re gonna tear it up! Trust me. 😀”