This Wednesday night, AEW will host Dynamite from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

The show has sold 4,004 tickets, with 386 tickets remaining, according to WrestleTix. The current setup/capacity is 4,390.

The show’s updated card is as follows:

– Adam Page vs. David Finlay

– Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal

– Interim World Title Eliminator Series Battle Royal winner vs. Jon Moxley – winner advances to the tournament finals