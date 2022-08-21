Latest News on Ticket Sales for WWE Clash at The Castle

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 3, from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This will be the first stadium show PPV in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

According to WrestleTix, 63,803 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/20/22), leaving 8,007 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 71,810.

Here is the current announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sheamus vs. Gunther (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

