Latest News on Weather Forecast for WWE SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has backup plans in place in case weather conditions or thunderstorms cause tonight’s SummerSlam from Nashville, which is taking place at an outdoor stadium, to be postponed or interrupted.

Thunderstorms had been predicted, but the current weather report simply describes today’s conditions as gloomy with a 20% probability of rain.

Storms are anticipated per the current prediction, although they won’t start until tomorrow morning at 2:00am local time.

The main event of the evening will be a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Click here for the complete card for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.