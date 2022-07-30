Final Card for WWE SummerSlam 2022

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event airs tonight, Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is what looks to be the final card:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer & SVP of Live Events Jeff Jarrett.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

No DQ Match

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

As a reminder, PWMania.com will provide live play-by-play coverage of this show, starting with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST.