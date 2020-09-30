Latest News Regarding Edge’s Recovery From Surgery

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge talked about his recovery from surgery:

“I mean, I don’t know. It’s a learning process because I’m going to be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that,” Edge admitted. “It’s a slow process. I’m not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don’t know. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.”

“So, I don’t know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, ‘Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.’ So, I don’t know if it’s the injury itself [or] if it’s I’m a little older, I don’t know what it is, but it’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

“It’s three months out, so I don’t know. Maybe, I’m just impatient. I think it’s really what it is more than anything. I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that’s not the case. So, maybe I just need a little more patience with my body now.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)