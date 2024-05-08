Boa Addresses His WWE Release

WWE released a total of 11 talents several weeks back, with Boa being one of those talents. Boa took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on his WWE release. Boa thanked the company for his 7-year journey and said he will be a free agent on June 1st.

Boa wrote, “After an incredible 7-year journey, my time with WWE comes to a close on 6/1. Grateful for the opportunity to work with amazing people and coaches. As I move forward, I’m excited for new career opportunities and deeply appreciative of everyone who’s supported me through life’s ups and downs. Here’s to embracing the next chapter with resilience and optimism!”

Boa initially signed with WWE back in 2016 and made his in-ring debut in 2017, but he never really got a significant push.

You can check out Boa’s post below.