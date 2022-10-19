Latest Update on Adam Page Following the Concussion on AEW Dynamite

After sustaining a concussion during this week’s Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite, “Hangman” Adam Page is reportedly feeling fine.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Page’s match this past Tuesday night ended with Page suffering a concussion. After Page was carried from the arena at the conclusion of the show, AEW later acknowledged the injury. You can click here for AEW’s statement, and click here for our original report.

According to a fresh report from Dave Meltzer, Page is doing fine and is grateful for the way the situation was handled.

“Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation,” Meltzer tweeted.

As of the time of writing, Page has not made any public remarks about what transpired, and there is no indication of when he might be back in action.