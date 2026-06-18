Layla Names The WWE Moments She Would Love To Relive

Former WWE star Layla spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including her top three career moments in WWE that she would love to relive if given the chance.

Layla said, “One of them would have to be one of the legend shows, it was with Mae Young. If you remember, she came out there, it was a segment with LayCool. And I don’t know, she completely went off script. And she was like, ‘You little bitches!’ And stuff like that.” And she shocked me, so I would love to relive that again. That was the most funniest thing that’s ever happened, and it was just an iconic kind of thing. I would love to do the Michelle McCool match, wrestling our last match together. I loved that match and I would love to do that again, just because it was such a great moment, and anything with LayCool to be honest with you. And I also miss working with Kelly Kelly. I loved working with her. I had so many great moments, but I’ll go with those for now.”

On still being friends with McCool:

“Absolutely. Can’t get rid of me, because we’re ‘flawless!’ [laughs] We’re very good friends. Still very, very good friends to this day. We just live really separate lives, but we’re still very good friends.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)