Line-Up For Dragon Gate The Final Gate (12/25/22)

On December 25th, 2022 (Christmas Day) Dragon Gate will air their The Final Gate show on the Dragon Gate Network. Here is the line-up:
8 Man Tag Team Match
Natural Vibes vs. M3K
Tag Team Match
Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano vs. Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon
Open The Brave Gate Title Match
HYO (c) vs. Minorita
8 Man Tag Team Match
Ultimo Dragon,Dragon Kid,Dragon Dia & Bokutimo Dragon vs. Don Fuji,Genki Horiguchi,Eita & Ho Ho Lun
Kota Minoura vs. Diamante
Open The Triangle Gate Title Match
Z Brats (c) vs. Naruki Doi,Shuji Kondo & Toru Owashi
Tag Team Match
Yamato & Madoka Kikuta vs. BxB Hulk & Shingo Takagi
Open The Dream Gate Title Match
Yuki Yoshioka (c) vs. Ben-K
