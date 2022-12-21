Line-Up For Dragon Gate The Final Gate (12/25/22)

On December 25th, 2022 (Christmas Day) Dragon Gate will air their The Final Gate show on the Dragon Gate Network. Here is the line-up:

8 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes vs. M3K

Tag Team Match

Yoshiki Kato & Kaito Nagano vs. Takashi Yoshida & Problem Dragon

Open The Brave Gate Title Match

HYO (c) vs. Minorita

8 Man Tag Team Match

Ultimo Dragon,Dragon Kid,Dragon Dia & Bokutimo Dragon vs. Don Fuji,Genki Horiguchi,Eita & Ho Ho Lun

Kota Minoura vs. Diamante

Open The Triangle Gate Title Match

Z Brats (c) vs. Naruki Doi,Shuji Kondo & Toru Owashi

Tag Team Match

Yamato & Madoka Kikuta vs. BxB Hulk & Shingo Takagi

Open The Dream Gate Title Match

Yuki Yoshioka (c) vs. Ben-K

Stay tuned to PWMania.com to get your results for Dragon Gate