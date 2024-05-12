Matt Cardona Says Younger Wrestlers Should Work Harder To Make A Connection With The Audience

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Cardona recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he puts a lot of work into connecting with the audience and how he thinks younger wrestlers should follow his lead.

Cardona said, “I get to these shows, I bring like a whole mall with me, and I set up and I’m there. Of course, it’s to make extra money but it’s to make a connection with the audience. Whether you want to be so nice to them, or you’re an a****** ‘heel,’ you can make a connection. I get to these shows, sometimes I’m the only person selling stuff beforehand. I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing?’ To them, it’s all about the moves. A lot of these independent wrestlers, they have to get noticed somehow. I’m not saying ‘Don’t do cool stuff.’ I’m not saying that at all, but why can’t you also make a connection with the audience, make some extra money, and then do these cool moves.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.