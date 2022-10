The complete line-up for tonight’s NJPW Strong on NJPW World has been revealed by NJPW.

The show will air tonight at 8pm ET on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. The complete line-up includes the following:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Chris Dickinson

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship United Empire’s Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis ) (c) vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight)

* Doc Gallows vs. Che Cabrera