Lio Rush Set To Return At IMPACT Summer Sizzler On 7/23 In Atlanta, GA.

Lio Rush is coming back to IMPACT Wrestling.

The promotion announced the return of the wrestling veteran for their IMPACT Summer Sizzler 2023 special event in Atlanta, GA. on July 23.

“BREAKING: After his incredible match against KUSHIDA at Multiverse United, Lio Rush returns to IMPACT at Summer Sizzler in Atlanta on June 23,” read the announcement released by IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday.

Check out the announcement below