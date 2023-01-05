Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash.

Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush and YOH lost the match, and afterward, the former WWE star posted a photo of his injuries.

Rush suffered a broken nose, according to New Year Dash commentator Chris Charlton.