List Of Words Vince McMahon Banned From WWE Television

Under Vince McMahon’s creative direction, there are some words that wrestlers and announcers aew not permitted to use on WWE programming.

They used “WWE Universe” instead of “fans” or “medical facility” in place of “hospital” as a number of words are banned.

Dave Meltzer created a list in 2020 of words McMahon banned. lood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, jobber, kill, card, wrestling, wrestler, violence, kayfabe, mofos, house show, and more are a few of the terms listed.

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling was tweeting about WrestleMania 35 as he watched it. During it, he revealed a list of prohibited words that McMahon wanted kept off of television, including “ass,” “DQ,” “girls,” and “national television,” among others.

Additionally, Schilling discussed McMahon’s response to the fans’ disapproval of the Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle match at WrestleMania 35 as well as the original plans for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

You can check out Schilling’s tweet featuring the list below: