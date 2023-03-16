Mandy Rose Was Originally Scheduled To Win The Women’s Title At WWE WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch’s victory over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match marked a first for WWE in 2019, when women were featured as the main event of WrestleMania for the first time. Rousey was the Raw Women’s Champion at the time, while Flair held the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

When Nia Jax punched Lynch during a brawl on RAW, the Rousey vs. Lynch match that had been planned for Survivor Series in 2018 was scrapped. She suffered a concussion that caused Flair to be brought in to take her place in the match.

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling was rewatching the program and tweeting as it was happening, sharing backstage information.

He revealed that before things changed, Mandy Rose was supposed to defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at this show.

“The SmackDown women’s title was supposed to be won by Mandy Rose at this WrestleMania. Instead, we got this famous main event. At no point did Nia Jax figure into this title match. Nor did I ever see her again after this night. Hope she’s doing well.”

Despite holding the record for the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Championship, Rose lost it to Roxane Perez the night before WWE fired her for posting adult content on Fantime.

Additionally, Schilling discussed McMahon’s response to the fans’ disapproval of the Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle match at WrestleMania 35 as well as revealing a list of words McMahon banned from WWE TV.

You can check out Schilling’s tweet below: