Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Fans Being Upset About Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin At WWE WrestleMania

Vince McMahon, who is renowned for having a “us vs. the world” mentality, acted in exactly that way when he discovered that fans weren’t thrilled with the Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle match he had scheduled for WrestleMania 35.

In his final match, Angle was defeated by Baron Corbin at the 2019 pay-per-view event held in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. Many fans at the time expressed their disapproval of Corbin’s selection. Angle has made it clear time and time again that he wants John Cena to be his last opponent. The WWE Chairman was high on Corbin, so that didn’t happen.

Former WWE writer Dave Schilling tweeted while rewatching WrestleMania 35 and shared backstage information.

During it, he revealed that McMahon had an intriguing reaction when informed during a production meeting that fans didn’t like the booking of the Angle vs. Corbin match.

“Oh no it’s Kurt Angle Vs Baron Corbin. When it was mentioned in a production meeting that the fans hated the idea of this match, Vince laughed so hard and said ‘fuck em.’”

Prior to realizing the pairing wasn’t working a few weeks ago and separating JBL and Corbin, Triple H had JBL paired with Corbin.

Additionally, Schilling revealed a list of words McMahon banned from WWE TV as well as the original plans for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

You can check out Schilling’s tweet below: