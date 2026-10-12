Liv Morgan Admits She Might Not Have Made It In WWE If She Started Today

WWE Women’s World Champion and The Judgment Day member Liv Morgan appeared on Hot Ones to discuss various topics, including the advantages her fandom provided when she started.

Morgan said, “For me, like, no advantage. Such the illusion of an advantage. I thought I was gonna walk in there and be a natural. I thought I was gonna absolutely kill it. I’ve been a fan since I was five years old, like, eat, sleep, breathe, loved WWE. Would come home from school, take a nap, and if I missed five minutes it, I’m waking up crying and screaming. Like, I was obsessed with WWE. I thought when I started, I was gonna be champion in like a year. I was like, ‘This is gonna be –‘ not a piece of cake but I was like, ‘This is my life.’ So hard.”

On whether she would have made it in WWE if she started today:

“I feel like back then, you were given a lot of grace. Like, they would give you awhile to try to get good, so I’m so grateful that I started when I did. Because I think if I started now, I don’t think I would’ve made the cut because they gave me a lot of time to develop and train and learn.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.