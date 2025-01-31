Liv Morgan Meet And Greet Scheduled To Take Place Today

WWE recently issued a press release announcing a fan meet-and-greet session with top company star Liv Morgan at the Cricket Wireless store in Indianapolis from 11AM to 1 PM on January 31st.

You can check out the full press release below:

Meet & Greet with Liv Morgan, Presented by Cricket

Hey WWE Universe! Come meet WWE Superstar Liv Morgan in Indianapolis on Friday, January 31st. She will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 5967 East 82nd Street from 11am-1pm, where she will be available to meet and take photos with fans.

Visit sponsorships.cricketwireless.com/wwe for more information.

*Event is first come, first served