Liv Morgan Reacts To The Final WWE Live Event She Attended As A Fan, Sonya Deville

– Liv Morgan took to Twitter on Thursday, commenting on the last WWE live event she attended before she eventually signed with the company. The clip she shared is from the 2014 Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014. She then debuted at the NXT TakeOver: Rival event in February of 2015.

I was sitting in the front row 🙇🏼‍♀️ this was my last event I went to just months before I started 😈 and I loved this match 😊 https://t.co/vLx0sPfudG — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020

There's also a video on my Instagram of HHH doing his entrance and his water spit got all over my shoes 😂… but I'll let u find that https://t.co/LJBslkhPgP pic.twitter.com/xwEm39w5cG — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 17, 2020

– WWE Superstars Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber are all featured on the latest edition of “The Female Quotient” podcast. You can check that out below: