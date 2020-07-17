Liv Morgan Reacts To The Final WWE Live Event She Attended As A Fan, Sonya Deville

– Liv Morgan took to Twitter on Thursday, commenting on the last WWE live event she attended before she eventually signed with the company. The clip she shared is from the 2014 Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

Morgan signed with WWE in October 2014. She then debuted at the NXT TakeOver: Rival event in February of 2015.

– WWE Superstars Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber are all featured on the latest edition of “The Female Quotient” podcast. You can check that out below:

