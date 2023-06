In order to sharpen his MMA skills in preparation for the Maverick’s return to WWE, Logan Paul has enlisted the aid of UFC fighters.

Paul hasn’t competed for WWE since losing to Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins at WrestleMania 39 in April of this year.

Paul posted photos and a video of himself training with Israel Adesanya and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski on Twitter.

Last month, Paul stated that he is eager to return to WWE, and the Maverick is expected to do so soon.