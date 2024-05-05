WWE WrestleMania 41 Announced For April 19 And 20 In Las Vegas

As PWMania.com previously reported, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced during Friday night’s WWE SmackDown episode that a WrestleMania-related announcement would be coming on Saturday, May 4. Graves and Barrett then told the WWE Universe to stay tuned to WWE’s social media channels.

WWE’s official Twitter (X) account then posted an update, revealing that the company will be making a “special WrestleMania announcement” on NBC immediately following the Backlash: France PLE and that it will be made during the 150th Kentucky Derby race pre-show.

WWE recently announced that WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas has become the frontrunner of The Show Of Shows over the last week and knocked the previously rumored city of Minneapolis out.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 41 is coming to @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas, LIVE on April 19th & 20th 2025! pic.twitter.com/fLAjUDTOfD — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

In case you haven’t heard: @WWE is on fire right now. There’s only one place that can handle what we’re bringing to #WrestleMania 41… Las Vegas. @AllegiantStadm. April 19 & 20. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/1ZKpEtq80W — Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024

LAS VEGAS TO HOST WRESTLEMANIA® 41 SATURDAY, APRIL 19 & SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, today announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We look forward to bringing WWE’s biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time.”

“Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend,” said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President & CEO. “As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can’t wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025.”

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to the local region.

This past April, WrestleMania XL became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history, breaking the previous gate record set by WrestleMania 39 by 78 percent, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania delivers more than $200 million in economic impact for host cities.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 41 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 41 Priority Passes or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wm41-presale-registration.

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With nearly 155,000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift, and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue also hosted Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, along with the NFL Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit?www.allegiantstadium.com?or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.