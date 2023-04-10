Looking At Cody Rhodes As The New Face Of WWE

Despite losing to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, it is clear that Cody Rhodes is the face of the WWE.

The life was absolutely, positively sucked out of SoFi stadium and California after seeing Cody Rhodes get pinned on the Grandest Stage of Them All. In classic bad-guy fashion, Roman Reigns won the match with dirty tactics to extend his historic reign closer to 1000 days. Thousands were left shocked and disappointed. In the Internet age, with that massive disappointment, it is easy to be a prisoner of the moment and think this is the end of the road for Cody Rhodes. This is the beginning of his hero’s journey to the top of the WWE.

It would have totally sent the fans home happy to have Cody. Based on the build to the story and the audiences’ reaction that did feel like the right thing to. At the same time, It would also be instant gratification which isn’t always the best even though it feels great.

Now Cody has more adversity to overcome. The adversity gives fans an extra reason to support Rhodes. That is important in an era where fans will turn on who they think is over pushed. He has the beast Brock Lesnar in his way to conquer. A big win over Lesnar will show just how good and hungry The American Nightmare is for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Additionally, according to Forbes, Cody Rhodes continues to be a top merchandise seller for WWE. That is a testament to how the fans are connecting with the character. WWE is still booking him as its main good guy. Moreover the loud cheers in the arena don’t appear to be dying down any time soon.

On the 3-6-23 episode of Monday Night Raw the 16 time World Champion John Cena endorsed Cody Rhodes as the guy. Cena is WWE’s longest reigning face of the company. He gave Cody the ultimate rub to show everyone he is the top babyface.

It is not clear when Cody will become WWE champion but it’s only a matter of time until he finishes the story.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/WrestlingWithThings

Follow me Twitter: @DavidJoesph95