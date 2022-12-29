Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee and Dralistico) Crowned New AAA Tag Team Champions

Your new AAA Tag Team Champions are Dragon Lee and Dralistico. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lee is on his way to WWE.

Lee and Dralistico defeated IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event in Acapulco, Mexico.

This is Los Hermanos Lee’s first reign with the titles. AAA has not stated what will happen next with Lee heading to WWE. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood won the titles by defeating the current AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers during AEW Dynamite on October 26, 2021, disguised as a lucha team, Las Super Ranas. The titles were held by FTR for 438 recognized days, making them the third-longest AAA tag team title reign in history.

Lee announced his official signing with WWE after capturing the titles from FTR with his brother. This was his final appearance with AAA, and he was scheduled to leave as a hero.

Lee, the younger brother of AEW’s Rush, will relocate to Orlando and begin working at the WWE Performance Center early next year.

AAA touted the signing on Twitter, writing via Google Translator, “Much success to @dragonlee95 in his new adventure in @WWE! We will closely follow all your steps [clapping hands emoji]”

Lee has been competing in wrestling since 2014. He has two CMLL World Lightweight Championships, one CMLL World Welterweight Championship, one IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, two ROH World Tag Team Championships, and two ROH World Television Championships. In September, he and Dralistico also won the vacant Crash Tag Team Titles. This year, Lee made appearances for AEW/ROH, but he was written out of the storylines after being turned on by Rush and Andrade El Idolo.

In recent months, FTR has lost the AAA World Tag Team Titles as well as the ROH World Tag Team Titles. They still hold the IWGP Tag Team Titles, which they will defend against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi on January 4 at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

