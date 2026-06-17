Ludwig Kaiser Legal Case Update

There’s a new development in the legal case involving WWE’s Ludwig Kaiser.

According to a court filing submitted on June 16, Kaiser’s defense team, Kaiser’s real name is Marcel Barthel, has moved to obtain surveillance footage tied to the alleged battery incident he’s facing charges over.

The filing states that the defense reached out to the apartment complex where the incident allegedly took place but was told the footage couldn’t be released without a subpoena. As a result, the defense is now asking the court for authorization to issue one.

The motion is unopposed by the state and comes ahead of Kaiser’s pre-trial conference, set for July.

The following is wording of the motion that was filed:

Mr. Barthel was arrested and charged with Battery following an incident that occurred at the [Orlando, Florida apartment complex] on or about April 23, 2026. The alleged incident took place outside of the elevator on the 12th floor of the apartment complex. Upon information and belief, the event was recorded by video surveillance monitored and stored by [the apartment complex]. Undersigned counsel contacted the General Manager of [the apartment complex] who indicated that the footage could not be released without a subpoena. Mr. Barthel requires a copy of the recording, which should show the alleged incident, to prepare a proper defense. Undersigned counsel contacted Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch who indicated that the State does not object to this motion. WHEREFORE, the Defendant respectfully requests the Court enter an Order authorizing issuance of a Subpoena Duces Tecum to [the apartment complex] directing them to produce all related surveillance videos outside of the elevator on the 12th floor of the apartment complex on or about April 23, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m.