Main Event For Impact Against All Odds 2023 Revealed

At Against All Odds, Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin will defend his title against Alex Shelley.

Shelley won a Fatal 6 Way match over Yuya Uemura, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jonathan Gresham, and Frankie Kazarian on Friday night’s Impact Under Siege pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender to the World Title. Shelley won by pinning Uemura.

In the bloody main event of Under Siege, Maclin defeated PCO. Maclin and Bully Ray finished the post-show angle by fighting off Shelley, PCO, and Chris Sabin before putting Impact President Scott D’Amore through a flaming table. You can watch highlights by clicking here.

Shelley and Maclin will compete in their second singles bout on Against All Odds, with Shelley winning on the April 14, 2022 episode. Shelley has three Impact World Tag Team Championships and one X-Division Championship, but he has never held the World Championship, as partner Sabin did in 2013. Shelley unsuccessfully challenged Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title in the main event of the August 12, 2022 Emergence pay-per-view.

The 2023 Against All Odds pay-per-view is set for June 9th from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH. The following night, Impact will tape for television at the same location. Tickets are currently on sale.

Click here for Impact Under Siege results. Here are highlights from the #1 contender’s match: