Main Event For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Show Revealed

For the first time ever, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles are scheduled to headline WrestleMania.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE officials have decided that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to end of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

There had been back-and-forth about whether Zayn and Owens would face The Usos on Night 1 or Rhea Ripley would face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. You can read Flair’s interesting comments on tonight’s main event by clicking here, where she admits she will be disappointed if she does not headline, and Zayn’s comments on the main event by clicking here.

WrestleMania 39 will feature a tag team match as the main event for the first time since WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeated WWE Hall of Famers Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff at WrestleMania I.

